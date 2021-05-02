Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.12 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

