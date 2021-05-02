Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amphenol Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

NYSE:APH opened at $67.34 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

