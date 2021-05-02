Reviewing NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Honda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO -55.72% N/A -31.48% Honda Motor 1.93% 2.99% 1.23%

2.4% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NIO has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honda Motor has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NIO and Honda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 0 7 11 0 2.61 Honda Motor 1 0 3 0 2.50

NIO presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.76%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIO and Honda Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $1.12 billion 55.62 -$1.62 billion ($1.59) -25.06 Honda Motor $137.10 billion 0.38 $4.19 billion $2.39 12.48

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Honda Motor beats NIO on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Life creation and Other Businesses segment manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, generators, water pumps, lawn mowers, riding mowers, robotic mowers, brush cutters, tillers, snow blowers, outboard marine engines, walking assist devices, and portable battery inverter power sources. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

