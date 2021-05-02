Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Tops $0.0820 on Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $98.40 million and $15.31 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 674.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.00857676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00096783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.08798312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047602 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

