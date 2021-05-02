RING X PLATFORM Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.53 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $36.53 million and $598,700.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00069216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.93 or 0.00850269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00096839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.95 or 0.08899439 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

