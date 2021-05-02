RioDeFi Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $26.74 million and $3.90 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.00852173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00096693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.02 or 0.09109057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048745 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

