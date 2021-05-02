RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,427 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

