Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in April

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of RAHGF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Roan Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17.

Get Roan Holdings Group alerts:

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.