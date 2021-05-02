Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 40,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accenture plc bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,146,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -378.00. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 236,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,506.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,718,433 shares of company stock worth $302,119,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

