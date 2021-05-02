Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 61,051 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 213.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -434.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

