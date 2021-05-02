Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 65,369 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

