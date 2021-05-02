Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 943 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

