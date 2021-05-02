Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,030,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.27% of Q2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $129,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,211 shares of company stock valued at $19,348,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

