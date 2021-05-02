Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,957 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.35% of Qurate Retail worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

