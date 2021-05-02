Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,043 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP opened at $854.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $604.96 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $861.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

