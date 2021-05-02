Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $457.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.32 and a 1 year high of $461.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

