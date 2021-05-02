Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,187 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of LKQ worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

