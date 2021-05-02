Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $171.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

