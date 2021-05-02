Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.35% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE WRI opened at $32.34 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $32.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

