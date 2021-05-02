Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after acquiring an additional 534,140 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Centene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,280,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

