Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.