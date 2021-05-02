Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.46 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,718 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of EQT worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EQT by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 201,248 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 87.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

