Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Globe Life worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,455,919. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $102.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

