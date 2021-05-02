Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 208.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743,484 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Amcor worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.