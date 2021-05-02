Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.88% of Weis Markets worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Weis Markets by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Weis Markets by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

