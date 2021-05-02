Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

