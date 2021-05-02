Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

