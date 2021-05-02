Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.29% of Valmont Industries worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after buying an additional 70,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $246.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.25. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $251.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,109,377.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

