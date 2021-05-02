Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 369,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

