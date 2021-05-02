Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of Xerox worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 3.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

