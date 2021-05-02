Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.44 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,141,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,555,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $282.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.79 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

