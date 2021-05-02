Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 183.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 88.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

