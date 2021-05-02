Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 10,716 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

XRAY stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

