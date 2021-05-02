Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 16,835 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

