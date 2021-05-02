Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 71,210 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,210 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.