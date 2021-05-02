Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Universal Health Services worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $103,554,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $60,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UHS opened at $148.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $150.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

