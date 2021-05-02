Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of nCino worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In related news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,841 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,241 in the last 90 days.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

