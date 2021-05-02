Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 219,768 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KeyCorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,053 shares of company stock worth $3,036,161. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

