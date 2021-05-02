Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 182,518 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

