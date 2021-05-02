Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,451 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

NYSE DHI opened at $98.29 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

