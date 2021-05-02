Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 173,527 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,527 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Duke Realty worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of DRE opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.