Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,918 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,918 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $264.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average is $253.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.80 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

