Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 42,748 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of MDU Resources Group worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:MDU opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.