Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 55,707 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,707 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $143.76 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $168.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

