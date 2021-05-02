Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,290 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Amedisys worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amedisys by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Amedisys by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.38.

Shares of AMED opened at $269.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.72 and a 200 day moving average of $273.16. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

