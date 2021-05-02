Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 831,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.