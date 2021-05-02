Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Broadstone Net Lease comprises about 1.7% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. 1,832,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,327. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

