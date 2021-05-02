Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $74.53. 1,741,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,050. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.