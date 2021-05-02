Rope ($ROPE) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $4,751.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $52.63 or 0.00093129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rope has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.21 or 0.01117029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00722929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,463.62 or 0.99921179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

