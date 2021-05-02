Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RTOXF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $5.05 on Friday. Rotork has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

